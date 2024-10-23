One concertgoer told the Herald she was “pretty disappointed with the lack of communication” regarding the date change. “My friends, who are coming from Wellington, have had to pay double to change their flights, and the tickets are now being sold for a lot cheaper than what we had initially paid for them,” she explained.

Many of those online appeared confused and taken aback by the sudden and late change to his concert. One person tagged Ticketmaster on X, asking them to clarify whether it had been moved. “Some comms would be nice,” they wrote.

Ticketmaster's website updated the concert date hours before ticket holders were informed via text and email that it would be changed.

Others were more upset with the decision and expressed anger at Scott, citing the disruptions it had made to their travel plans. Fans flying into Auckland from other parts of the country described having to fork out hundreds of extra dollars to change their flights at a time when many others were likely needing to do the same.

“I’m f****** pissed, just spent $600 on new flights,” said one person on X, while another wrote: “Travis Scott rescheduling a week before I fly to go see him... f*** these American artists that plan to come here then just cancel or reschedule.” A third person on Facebook claimed they had to spend $700 to change their flights for the new date.

Ticketmaster has been facing scrutiny for the tour update too. The company posted a link providing new details on their Instagram Story, yet this was removed shortly after. Fans have only just begun to receive emails notifying them of the change despite the Ticketmaster website confirming the rescheduled date at around 12.30pm, according to individuals on Facebook’s Ticket Resales group.

“How did I only find this out through this group and not through Ticketmaster?” one person questioned.

Several people explained on the page that despite refunds being available for tickets, they were more concerned about the costs surrounding flights and accommodation. One Kiwi man living in Australia wrote that he was flying in from the Gold Coast, adding that the revised date would now cost him “a fortune”.

Concertgoers who aren’t able to make it to the revised date are now able to request a refund through Ticketmaster, although these requests must be filed before 5pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Scott was first set to come to New Zealand in October 2016. However, due to an “unforeseen commitment”, the Sicko Mode rapper cancelled his show at Auckland’s Powerstation the day before and returned to the US.

Tickets for Travis Scott's Auckland show are now being sold for as low as $60.

Next week’s concert will be the first time the star has returned to Aotearoa to perform since his infamous 2016 cancellation.

After two years of producing and releasing mixtapes, Scott entered the mainstream music scene with his debut album Rodeo, which climbed to number three on Billboard 200. He’s since released three more studio albums, which have all managed to reach number one on the same record chart.

His most recent album, Utopia, was released last year and became the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, garnering more than 50 billion streams worldwide.

The rapper once ran his own music event called Astroworld Festival, which he started in 2018 in his hometown of Houston. He was headlining the 2021 festival, which had an attendance of 50,000, when a crowd crush occurred that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.