Travis Scott arrested for assaulting security guard

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris after a fight with his bodyguard.

Scott was arrested at the George V hotel in the French capital for assaulting a security guard who attempted to break up the fight, the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” prosecutors said in a statement to NBC.

“The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.

“The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”

In June, Scott, 33 - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II - was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

His lawyer Bradford Cohen said at the time: “Mr Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding.

“There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

Police set a bond at $US650 ($1083) to $US150 for the intoxication charge and $US500 for the trespass, which he submitted, the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column reported.

According to local news outlet WSVN, the musician had been on a charter boat in the Miami Beach Marina when the vessel’s owner called police and asked that Travis leave between midnight and 1am.

“He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times,” a police spokesperson told the TV station.

“[Scott] became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.”

