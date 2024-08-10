Travis Scott arrested for assaulting security guard

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris after a fight with his bodyguard.

Scott was arrested at the George V hotel in the French capital for assaulting a security guard who attempted to break up the fight, the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” prosecutors said in a statement to NBC.

“The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.

“The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”