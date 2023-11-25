Britney Spears had sons Sean and Jayden with Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears might be one of the most famous popstars in the world, but her son Sean Preston Federline seems to be living a very normal life.

Sean, 18, was seen hanging out on a beach in Hawaii with his younger brother Jayden and Dad, Kevin Federline, reports news.com.au.

Sean Preston Federline spotted in Hawaii. Photo / Twitter

The teen sported long hair and an indie rocker vibe while enjoying some down time with his family.

Spears’ eldest son recently graduated from high school and has striking similarities to both his famous parents.

Over the years, Sean hasn’t bought into the spotlight that surrounds his mum and has opted for a quiet, down-to-earth life. While it is not known what his after-school plans are, the world is seemingly his oyster.

Not much is known about Spears’ eldest child other than the fact that when he was younger, he was an avid skateboarder, with his mum describing his skills on the board as “fantastic” in a social media post.

Singer Britney Spears and her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Smurfs 2' on July 28, 2013. Photo / Getty Images

When he was younger, the Toxic singer said that he was “opinionated” but had a “huge heart” and really good manners.

As a teenager, Sean’s relationship with his famous mother has seemingly been under strain. Neither he nor his younger brother Jayden were at Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022.

Jayden later told the Daily Mail that the brothers didn’t think it was a “good” idea to be at the nuptials and decided not to go.

“I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Sean Preston, I don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” he clarified.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.



