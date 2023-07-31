The singer's sons are moving away and have no plans to see their mum beforehand.

The singer's sons are moving away and have no plans to see their mum beforehand.

Britney Spears’ sons are allegedly moving to Hawaii with her ex-husband Kevin Federline without saying goodbye to her, reports the Daily Mail.

Insiders told TMZ that the Toxic singer’s sons are relocating from California on Tuesday and don’t have any plans to see their mum before they leave.

Federline, 45, has sole custody of Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, and is moving from Los Angeles with his kids and wife Victoria Prince. They are allegedly renting a place while they look for a more permanent home.

It is believed that Federline urged his sons to see their mum prior to their relocation, but isn’t going to force them to do so.

Insiders also say that Federline is relieved that Spears hasn’t contested their move in court and feels she has done the right thing by letting her sons relocate.

Federline’s decision to make the move to Hawaii first came to light in May, with sources revealing at the time that Spears was supportive of it.

Singer Britney Spears and her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Smurfs 2' on July 28, 2013. Photo / Getty Images

The insider said that Spears has “always been a loving and supportive mother” and has never disputed their decision to move - despite her ex threatening court action over a reported failure to respond to the relocation request.

The insider said: “Britney loves her children, has always supported them, and wants them to be happy.

“Putting aside that she is an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world, she has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting her children.”

The source went on to say that Federline had created a “false dispute” as Spears has never opposed his plan to move their kids to Hawaii.

Federline gave his ex a deadline to approve his plan to relocate their sons to Hawaii. If she didn’t comply, he threatened to go to court to get a judge to sanction the relocation.

Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 29, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, revealed to TMZ that he had asked Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart “several times” to send written consent stating that the Womanizer singer is “okay with the move” but had not received a response.

At the time, it was also claimed that Spears hadn’t seen her children in “more than a year”.

In the past, Spears has expressed her sadness regarding her strained relationship with her sons.

The pop star admitted last year that a “part of her had died” after not seeing her boys for six months. Her kids did not attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June last year.

Federline said that the “boys have decided they are not seeing her right now”, adding that it had been a hard few months for both of them since a judge ruled to end her 13-year conservatorship.