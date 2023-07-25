Justin Timberlake, 42, has reportedly had lawyers vetting contents of Britney Spears' book. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me is allegedly facing a four-month delay after the singer avoided litigation over claims about her former flames, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell.

Insiders revealed that statements made by the Toxic songstress, 41, about Timberlake, 42, and Farrell, 47, warranted legal concern from both of the men’s attorneys, reports the Sun.

Both lawyers said they would pursue litigation against the pop star if specific passages in the book weren’t censored before publishing, insiders told the outlet.

“Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed,’ a source told the Sun. “There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them.”

However, an insider has told the Daily Mail there were “no legal threats from Justin or Colin”.

The Gimme More artist reportedly was seeing Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, and was snapped with actor Farrell in 2003 after romance rumours swirled about the two. Farrell has denied claims the pair dated, according to the report.

Britney Spears and Colin Farrell in 2003 and Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2002. Photos / Getty Images

The source revealed that the legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included.

“But that has finally now been settled and her autobiography is all ready to go.”

Another insider told the outlet that the memoir, which officially hits bookshelves on October 24, will offer a “brilliant and heartfelt” account of Spears’ life after her personal turmoil and family problems made headlines globally.

“It has given Britney the chance to tell her own story,” the source said, “which certainly hasn’t been easy but which will be incredibly enlightening for her fans.”

The book will also shed light on the Grammy-winner’s longtime conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears from 2008 until 2021.

The memoir’s publisher Gallery Books described it as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope”.

In February 2022, Spears revealed in an Instagram post that she was writing a book.

“It’s actually healing and therapeutic... it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life ... I’ve never been able to express openly!!!”, she said.

She finished writing the book a year ago, however the memoir’s release was delayed by paper shortages that the publishing industry was battling.

Britney Spears performs (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

The Circus singer kept fans in the loop regarding the status of its publication in a social media post in May.

“I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at!!!’ she said. ‘But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight!!!”

She added: “I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times!!! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!”