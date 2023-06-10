A Judge has temporarily suspended her father as her conservator, ending his 13 year-long control of the pop singer's US $60 million estate. Video / AP

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has expressed his concerns about the pop icon and fears she may be taking the highly-addictive drug crystal meth.

Kevin Federline told Daphne Barak for The Mail on Sunday: “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,” the ex-husband and father of her two sons revealed. “It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Spears’ sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, allegedly refuse to see their mum, claiming that they have seen drugs being dropped off at her home in the past.

Her family are reportedly frightened, with Spears’ father, Jamie, confessing that he worries she will meet the same fate as Valerie singer Amy Winehouse, who passed tragically at the age of 27.

“Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news”, says Federline.

“I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

Britney Spears onstage performing at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Spears cut off her family after her conservatorship ended, and accused Jamie – the conservatorship’s instigator – of being “abusive”, “bullying her” and making her take birth control.

The 13-year arrangement to control Spears’ financial and personal affairs was ceased in November 2021. Since then, she has posted various emotionally-fueled social media messages and semi-naked dancing videos, reports Daily Mail.

The often-strange Instagram posts have led to rumours that the Toxic singer is in a fragile state, traumatised by the time in which others controlled her, and maybe still struggling with mental health issues which first led to her father’s conservatorship.

In a new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears, The Price of Freedom, Britney Spears’ parents, brother, former husband and her children have come clean about their worries for the pop star.

Jamie Spears compared his daughter to the late Amy Winehouse, saying “Britney may die like Amy”.

While Jamie has been condemned by the pop star and her loyal fans for the conservatorship, he still claims that he is a loving father who did what he felt was required to protect his daughter from her own fame.

Singer Britney Spears with father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne. Photo / Getty Images

He said: “Compare her wellness then and how she is doing now.”

Preston, her son, added: “All we want is for her to listen to us.”

These concerns, in tow with the star’s erratic online behaviour, allegedly led to an intervention attempt on February 7, according to The Sun.

Friends and family of Spears rented a “safe house” in LA and got in touch with “interventionist” Matt Brown - a doctor who specialises in helping people with addictions.

While filming for the upcoming documentary, the family’s carefully hatched plan completely unravelled, reports The Sun.

Federline revealed that Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, manager Cade Hudson and her doctors were also involved in the plan to help the pop star and the interventionist was on standby.

Spears’ long-time pal Jodi Montgomery - who was put in charge of the singer’s affairs by a court, replacing her father, and continued working for her after the conservatorship ceased - told Spears’ ex-husband to prepare their sons for what was about to go down.

However, things didn’t go as planned, with Montgomery quitting and instructing Federline to call the interventionist directly.

Federline’s calls to the interventionist went unanswered and, two days later, news of the Save Britney plan leaked, with the star denying on social media that it had ever happened.

One of the family members reflected on the failed intervention attempt, saying: “This was the last chance for saving her. I am afraid that after that, another intervention will not be possible.”

