Britney Spears' youngest son, Jayden has spoken out about his relationship with his mother.

The 15-year-old spoke out in a segment for this week's ITV News with the permission of his dad Kevin Federline, 44, who was married to the pop star from 2004 to 2007.

People Magazine reported that during the interview the teen revealed why he and his brother, Sean Preston, 16, didn't attend their mother's wedding to Sam Asgahi in June.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," adding, "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

The teen lives with his brother at Kevin's Los Angeles home - describing the home as a "safe place" where he can "process" the "emotional trauma" he says he has endured.

He revealed at this time in his life he does want to reunite with his mother.

However, Jayden said during the interview that his turbulent relationship with the Toxic singer could be rectified but admitted it would take a "lot" of time.

Talking about his mother's regular nude photos she posts to social media, Jayden said, "It's almost as if she has to post something to get attention.

"This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop."

Throughout the interview the teen was asked about his relationship with his grandfather, Jamie Spears and grandmother, Lynne Spears, claiming, "They are not bad people. They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be,"

he said.

"They just want to watch over us. Memaw and Uncle Bryan are a good part of our lives. They have taught me how to deal with things."

However, the teen admitted the conservatorship may have gone for "too long."

"At first he was just trying to be like any father, letting [his] daughter pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long.

He continued, "Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long — I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed,"

It comes a month after it was reported Spears, 40, had not seen her sons for months.

Their father Kevin, said the boys' desire to avoid their mum's personal life was so great they didn't attend her wedding in June to 28-year-old model Sam Asghari.

The Gimme More singer reacted to the bombshell interview by accusing her sons in a now-deleted Instagram post of "abandoning" her and being "hateful".

She last week uploaded a voice recording online in which she claimed her family had "literally killed" her through her conservatorship ordeal with her family, which has also now been erased.

The songstress said: "Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!!

"My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!"

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald