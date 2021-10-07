Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James unrecognisable as teens

A Judge has temporarily suspended her father as her conservator, ending his 13 year-long control of the pop singer's US $60 million estate. Video / AP

The rarely-seen teenage sons of Britney Spears have stunned fans in a series of new snaps – and promptly made every longtime fan of the pop star feel old.

Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, the two children from Spears' tumultuous marriage to Kevin Federline, popped up smiling in an Instagram post by close friend of their dad's, Eddie Morales.

Praising K-Fed's parenting, Morales captioned the pics: "During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living . talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is … love you bro."

We can't help but agree with the sentiment.

Sean, with a thick mass of curly hair and Jayden, rocking bright yellow-dyed pants, are looking very grown up from the last time we saw them on Spears' own page – a throwback posted back in May from when they were both teeny tiny.

Britney Spears' two teenage boys Sean Preston and Jayden James have popped up in a rare series of photos on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Before that, in March, Spears posted an edited snap in which their faces were concealed in face masks, telling fans her sons rarely let her post pictures of them.

'I had my babies very young ... at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys I really am a baby mamma.' Photo / Instagram /Britney Spears

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it … But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what … They're finally letting me post it !!! Now I don't feel left out anymore," she wrote.

Spears married the father of her sons, who was once her back-up dancer, in September 2004 after a whirlwind six month courtship. The pair divorced in 2007.

Federline has largely kept quiet amid the calls for Spears' freedom, his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told The Morning Crew's Hughesy, Ed and Erin in February that the exes have a "good relationship at this time".

The couple share custody of the boys, with a 70-30 split in Federline's favour.

Britney and the boys! Photo / Instagram

In this week's series of pics on Morales' page, eldest son Sean showcased he's even inherited some of his mum's musical talents, filmed playing the piano to an impressed audience.

Brit's boys have stayed out of the spotlight amid their mother's headline-grabbing battle for freedom from her 13-year conservatorship, controlled up until last week by her father Jamie Spears.

However, last year Jayden made his stance clear on the situation, calling his grandfather Jamie a "d**k" in an Instagram rant.

Jamie was suspended as Britney's conservator last week, with her lawyer calling the #FreeBritney movement "instrumental" in the star's court win.