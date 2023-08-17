Sources confirmed the couple have gone their separate ways after 14 months of marriage. Photo / AP

Sources confirmed the couple have gone their separate ways after 14 months of marriage. Photo / AP

Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce from his wife Britney Spears, a source told People.

Asghari’s manager declined to comment. A representative for Spears has not responded to requests for comment.

Several sources have confirmed to People that Spears and Asghari separated on Wednesday, with Asghari filing for divorce the same day.

The pair first met on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for Slumber Party and wed in June 2022.

However, sources told the outlet in February that Spears’ close friends had “grown concerned”.

Rumours began swirling in March that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks, but Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, was quick to shut them down at the time.

Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

When pictures of the couple without their wedding bands started causing speculation, Cohen told People Asghari simply removed his ring because he was filming a movie. While it is not known which film Asghari was busy with, he revealed in November he had landed a role in Taylor Sheridan’s TV series, Lioness.

Before tying the knot last year, Asghari played a role in supporting the star throughout her mental health battle in 2019.

In April that year, the Toxic singer checked into a medical facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment” and Asghari was by her side as she coped with her father’s health scare.

A Spears family insider told People, “There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together.”

Asghari also supported Spears throughout the fight to end her conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June last year. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

After the singer spoke at a conservatorship hearing in LA back in June 2021, where she spent 30 minutes telling Judge Brenda Penny via phonecall, “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day”, an insider told the outlet that Asghari — who donned a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his social media in the run-up to the hearing — had been Spears’ “rock”.

“Sam has been Britney’s rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out,” the insider said of Spears’ boyfriend at the time. “She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can.”

TMZ reports the 41-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor split after a “nuclear argument” during which Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she had been unfaithful.

It’s not known whether those rumours are true — but they led to a “huge fight” between the pair.



