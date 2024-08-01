Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has been spotted working as an usher at the theatre.
The 16-year-old theatre-lover showed people to their seats at the Reefer Madness: The Musical reunion concert in Los Angeles on July 30, after attending the opening night with her mum, according to People.
Angelina acted as lead producer on Broadway musical The Outsiders after Vivienne indulged her love of theatre by joining the project as a volunteer and Angelina recently admitted the teen was her toughest critic.
When asked who is the “biggest theatre head” in the family, Angelina told People magazine: “Viv. Definitely Viv ... Hands down. She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this.’