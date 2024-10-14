Al Pacino had a “terrible” struggle with alcoholism.
The Godfather actor, 84, turned to the bottle to cope with the glare of global fame, but has been sober for decades after kicking the habit in 1977 as he’d begun experiencing frightening blackouts following his booze binges.
He has now told CBS News: “Alcohol is a depressant – like, literally it brings you down.”
”[My drinking] got a little worse for a while. It really was terrible. But then, eventually, thank God, it got there.”
Pacino has spent the decades since kicking the drink immersing himself in his work – and said he is now busier than ever, despite his age.