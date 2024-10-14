He added: “I like sitting on the couch. But I keep working. I’ve got six films. Smaller roles, of course. And they haven’t come out yet.”

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in a scene from the 1972 film The Godfather.

Despite the actor being a Hollywood icon, he said he feels alienated by Tinseltown.

Regarding him not being an “LA guy”, he said: “No. I don’t think so. I still speak English. In LA, they speak Hollywood!”

Pacino also said finding fame in movies meant nothing to him compared to his love for theatre.

With respect to his feeling of a massive high from treading the boards on Broadway, he added: “I’m never gonna do anything else but this. I have found it. I don’t care what happens to me, whether I succeed, not succeed – didn’t matter. I had this.”

Al says in his upcoming memoir Sonny Boy about how his love for the theatre overshadowed money: “Maybe I’ll be able to eat or I won’t eat. Maybe I’ll have money or I won’t have money. Maybe I’ll become famous. Maybe I won’t. Doesn’t matter.”

About his time in the theatre – which led to him being spotted by The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and cast in the film – the actor also told CBS, “Didn’t matter. That’s the freedom. This was where I belonged.”