Al Pacino has become a dad for the fourth time at 83 years old. Photo / Getty Images

Al Pacino has become a dad for the fourth time at 83 years old. Photo / Getty Images

Al Pacino has become a dad for the fourth time.

News broke that the 83-year-old actor was expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah earlier this month and now the Daily Mail has reported the couple have welcomed their baby.

While the news is yet to be confirmed by the couple or a source, the UK news outlet reported the pair were seen driving in West Hollywood recently with a baby seat in their car. The gender or name of the baby has not yet been announced.

Al Pacino is a dad at 83! Actor's girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, confirms she's given birth https://t.co/9s1dtGEkRq pic.twitter.com/9q1XW0e6dZ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 15, 2023

Multiple rumours have plagued the couple after the announcement of the pregnancy including claims that the dad-to-be demanded a pre-natal DNA test, insisting he couldn’t “impregnate anybody”.

What’s more, Pacino reportedly only found out about the impending arrival of his fourth child two months before and believed his relationship with Alfallah was “long over”.

The news comes after an insider told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that the actor “could not be happier” about the pregnancy and that he and Alfallah were “very much in love”.

The source also shut down rumours that the mum-to-be was a “gold digger”, going on to say that she had wanted a child for years.

“She’s wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual,” a friend of the couple said adding, “Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth.”

However, TMZ reports the Godfather star did not believe the child was his to begin with due to suffering with medical problems that would “commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman”.

The publisher also claims that Pacino was only told about the pregnancy when Alfallah had been gone for six months, and was left “shocked” by the news.

Alfallah allegedly agreed to the DNA test which proved The Scent of a Woman star is the dad.

Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022. The Daily Mail reported they were recently seen dining at the upscale LA eatery E Baldi.

This will be the Scarface actor’s fourth child. His youngest children are 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, whom he shares with Beverly D’Angelo, and he shares 33-year-old Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.