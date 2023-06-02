Mystery surrounds the actor's relationship with pregnant Noor Alfallah. Photo / Getty Images

Jaws dropped this week as news spread that Al Pacino, 83, was expecting a baby with eight-months pregnant Noor Alfallah, 29.

However, the plot has thickened following the baby announcement, with rumours claiming that the dad-to-be demanded a pre-natal DNA test, insisting he couldn’t “impregnate anybody”.

What’s more, Pacino reportedly only found out about the impending arrival of his fourth child two months before and believed his relationship with Alfallah was “long over”.

The news comes after an insider told Daily Mail on Wednesday that the actor “could not be happier” about the pregnancy and that he and Alfallah were “very much in love”.

The source also shut down rumours that the mum-to-be was a “gold digger”, going on to say that she had wanted a child for years.

However, TMZ reports the Godfather star did not believe the child was his to begin with due to suffering with medical problems that would “commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman”.

82-year-old Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/LiCkOaBXgX — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2023

The publisher also claims that Pacino was only told about the pregnancy when Alfallah had been gone for six months, and was left “shocked” by the news.

Furthermore, Alfallah allegedly agreed to the DNA test which proved The Scent of a Woman star is the dad.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s relationship came under fire when it was reported the actor believed the relationship had ended a “long time ago”.

According to Showbiz411, sources say Pacino was “hoodwinked” by his future baby-mama, adding: “She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess.”

They went on to say that Alfallah did not tell the actor about the baby for the first 11 weeks of pregnancy.

Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022. The Daily Mail reported they were recently seen dining at the upscale LA eatery E Baldi.

This will be the Scarface actor’s fourth child. His youngest children are 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, whom he shares with Beverly D’Angelo, and he shares 33-year-old Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.



