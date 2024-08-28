Ford Coppola has been defended against the claims he acted inappropriately on the set of his latest film by its executive co-producer, Darren Demetre.
“I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behaviour during the course of the project,” Demetre told the Guardian in the same report that carried allegations of Ford Coppola’s apparent misbehaviour on set.
“As one of the first assistant directors and an executive producer on his new epic, Megalopolis, I helped oversee and advise the production and ran the second unit.
“Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget, while remaining true to his creative vision.
“There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players.