Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino welcomed their son earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have come to an agreement regarding the custody of their 4-month-old son Roman.

Page Six has reported the 83-year-old actor has reached an agreement with his 29-year-old girlfriend allowing him shared legal custody of the child, with Pacino agreeing to set visitation schedules, child support and the financial responsibility of Alfallah’s lawyer’s fees.

While the exact details of the agreement have not been revealed, it comes after Alfallah filed for physical custody of their son in early September, stating that she would like her partner and the father of her child to have “reasonable visitation rights” he will also have the ability to help make major health care, religious and educational decisions.

The news outlet further reported the agreement includes a signed copy of a “voluntary declaration of parentage”, proving Pacino is in fact the biological father of Roman.

Following news Alfallah was seeking physical custody of their child earlier this year, rumours swirled that the couple had gone their separate ways, however a spokesperson for Pacino insisted the couple were still in a relationship and had “mutually reached agreements” about their son.

The actor and his girlfriend have come to a custody agreement regarding his youngest son. Photo / Getty Images

The representative told the New York Post’s Page Six column: “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together.”

Prior to Roman’s birth, the actor revealed he was looking forward to becoming a dad again and said having another child at this point in his life was “really special”.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper, he said: “It feels like it always will. It’s very special, you know. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino previously explained he “gets a lot” out of fatherhood and finds it “upsetting” not being involved in his children’s lives.

He told The New Yorker in 2014: “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”