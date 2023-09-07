Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino arrive for a music video shoot with Bad Bunny on August 24 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino arrive for a music video shoot with Bad Bunny on August 24 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have split up - and she had filed for custody of the couple’s 3-month-old son Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Alfallah, 29, filed a request for full physical custody of her child with Pacino, 83, declaring that she wants the actor to have “reasonable visitation”, reports the Daily Mail.

The pair were first linked romantically in April 2022, and Alfallah gave birth to their son on June 6 at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Alfallah reportedly told the court she was willing for the film star to have joint legal custody of their child, giving him input on his education, medical treatment, and religion.

Pacino already shares 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton James with his ex Beverly D’Angelo, as well as 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.

The legal documents show that Alfallah and Pacino signed a “voluntary declaration of parentage” six days after their son was born, acknowledging he was the father.

She has requested that Pacino pay her legal fees and any other costs related to the case, while a specific dollar amount for child support was not stated in the filing.

Alfallah has previously been linked to Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

In 2019, she was spotted out with Clint Eastwood, 93, but the pair said they were simply family friends. She has also been seen with 51-year-old actor Eli Roth.

And while the age gap between her and Pacino may seem large, a source has told Page Six it “doesn’t seem to be a problem” and that she “mostly dates very rich older men ... moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money”.

Alfallah is from Beverly Hills, having attended the UCLA School of Film and Television and pursued a career as a producer.

Earlier this year, claims surfaced that Pacino had demanded a prenatal DNA test as he refused to believe he could “impregnate anybody”. He reportedly only found out Alfallah was pregnant with his child in April, believing the relationship was “long over”.

But earlier this week, a source told the Daily Mail that Pacino “could not be happier” about the new arrival and that the pair were “very much in love”.

TMZ had reported that Pacino doubted the child was his because of medical issues that would “commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman”.



