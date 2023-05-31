Al Pacino is about to welcome his fourth child at 82 years old. Photo / Getty Images

Age is just a number for Al Pacino, who is about to become a father for the fourth time.

TMZ reported today that the 82-year-old Oscar-winning actor is about to welcome his fourth child after sources revealed his girlfriend is weeks away from giving birth.

Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022. The Daily Mail reported they were recently seen dining at the upscale LA eatery E Baldi.

She has previously been linked to Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

82-year-old Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/LiCkOaBXgX — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2023

This will be the Scarface actor’s fourth child. His youngest children are 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, whom he shares with Beverly D’Angelo, and he shares 33-year-old Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.

Pacino follows in the footsteps of his Godfather co-star Robert DeNiro, who recently welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, at 79 years old.

Speaking to Gayle King from CBS Mornings earlier this month, the actor revealed the very first details about his little girl.

DeNiro told King he and Chen welcomed their baby last month and she weighed a healthy 3.7kg. King noted the couple were “over the moon” about their new arrival and revealed the baby’s name: Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

De Niro caused a stir earlier this week when he revealed he had welcomed another child into the world. Many were shocked at the announcement considering his age however, The Intern star insisted he is “good” with raising a baby again so much later in life.