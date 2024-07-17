Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty starred as the troublemaking Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Getty Images

Starring as the troublemaking Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 for four years and later reprising her role in 2008 and 2019, Shannen Doherty found global fame in the role and went on to earn industry recognition too.

In her early years of portraying Brenda, the budding star earned a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Actress Starring in a Television Series and went on to act in a series of made-for-TV films. After leaving the show, she was cast in what may be her most memorable role — Prue Halliwell in the hit 2000s show, Charmed.

Starring alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs for three seasons, Doherty left fans heartbroken when she suddenly left the show, with her mysterious decision quickly followed by reports of a cast feud. Doherty later told Entertainment Tonight, “There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work.”

In 2015, Doherty heartbreakingly revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and entered remission two years later; however, her cancer tragically returned in 2020.

After undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, Doherty continued to receive treatment, but revealed in June 2023 that the cancer had spread to her brain, and in November of the same year, she said it had also spread to her bones. She died on July 13.

Luke Perry

Luke Perry played Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Getty Images

Starring as Dylan McKay and Doherty’s on-screen love interest, Luke Perry quickly became a Hollywood heartthrob. One instance showcasing the exact allure of the star occurred in 1991, when more than 10,000 teenage girls attended Perry’s autograph signing at a local mall, resulting in him having to leave less than two minutes after he arrived.

Perry left 90210 in 1995 to pursue more serious roles. However, the actor struggled to find something fulfilling and ultimately returned to the hit show in 1998 until its 10th and final season, in 2000.

In the years following, Perry would land a series of roles, including a prison drama called Oz, and a post-apocalyptic TV show, Jeremiah, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he once again became a sensation starring as Fred Andrews in the hit Netflix show Riverdale.

Playing on-screen dad to Archie, portrayed by New Zealand actor K.J. Apa, the actor won fans’ hearts until his devastating death in 2019 after suffering two strokes.

He left behind his fiance, Wendy Bauer, and two children, Sophie and Jack, who he shared with his ex-wife, Rachel Sharp.

Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth played Kelly Taylor in all 10 seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Getty Images

Most well known for her role as Kelly Taylor in the series, Jennie Garth is one of the few original characters who appeared in all 10 seasons and even became the only female cast member to direct two of the episodes.

Winning a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress Co-starring in a Television Series, she built up an impressive portfolio with roles in multiple films, including Telling You and My Brother’s War, Garth also went on to co-star in the 2002 series What I Like About You alongside Amanda Bynes and later, Girl, Positive.

Garth reprised her 90210 role in 2008 and 2019, and in 2020, she and co-star Tori Spelling began their podcast 9021OMG, where they reflected on their years filming the popular series.

As for her personal life, Garth has been married three times, first to musician Daniel B. Clark between 1994 and 1996. Her second husband was Peter Facinelli, with the pair meeting in 1995 and marrying in 2001. The pair welcomed three daughters together between 1997 and 2006, and divorced in 2012.

Garth is now married to David Abrams and has maintained relatively good health throughout her life except for in 2002, when she revealed she had been diagnosed with a mitral valve prolapse and leaky heart valve.

Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley played Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Getty Images

Much like his former co-star, Perry, Jason Priestley won hearts and claimed the title of being a Hollywood heartthrob in the early years of 90210 when he starred as Brandon Walsh.

Nominated for two Golden Globes, one in 1993 and another in 1995 for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series while on the show, he also directed 15 episodes and served as an executive producer until 2000. Priestley’s character, however, left the show in 1998.

In 1999, the actor landed in hot water with the law after crashing his car into a telephone pole while under the influence of alcohol.

The father of three has since gone on to dabble in acting and directing, with his portfolio featuring the Hallmark movie Goodnight for Justice, which Perry starred in. His most recent acting credit was in 2016, when he starred as Matt Shade in the series Private Eyes.

Priestley is married to Naomi Lowde-Priestley. The pair wed in 2005.

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green played David Silver in Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Getty Images

Most well known for his role as David Silver in 90210, Brian Austin Green was a series regular for over a decade, with producer Aaron Spelling revealing the casting was an easy choice for him because Green reminded him of the character.

Throughout the show, Green dated two co-stars — Tiffani Thiessen between 1992 and 1995, and Vanessa Marcil in 1999. The two share a son together and after a two-year engagement, broke off their relationship in 2003.

Despite filming 90210 throughout the 90s, Green embarked on other career ventures including releasing an album, One Stop Carnival, and starring in multiple shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Fantastic Four.

In the years after 90210, Green appeared in Hope & Faith, meeting Megan Fox, with the pair going on to date. She was 18 at the time, while he was 30. The pair were together for five years between 2004 and 2009, and reconciled in 2010 when they married in Hawaii.

Welcoming three sons together, they briefly parted ways in 2015, and ultimately ended their relationship in 2020, finalising their divorce in 2021. Green is now engaged to Australian professional dancer Sharna Burgess, with the two sharing a child.

Aside from acting, Green is known for his philanthropy and often takes part in campaigns in which the proceeds are donated to charities.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling starred as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210, from 1990-2000. Photo / Getty Images

Daughter of 90210 creator Aaron Spelling, Tori played the role of Donna Martin between 1990 and 2000; however, her portfolio of work includes other hit productions including Saved by the Bell and Scary Movie 2, and she has even released her own autobiography, Stori Telling.

During her time on 90210, Tori was nominated for three Young Artist Awards, for Best Young Actress Supporting or Recurring Role for Television Series, Co-starring in a Television Series and Guest Starring or Recurring Role in a Television Series.

In the years after playing Donna, Tori separated from her first husband, Charlie Shanian, to marry Dean McDermott — who she met while filming Mind Over Murder in 2005. The two share five children together and embarked on a reality-TV career, starring in So Notorious, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and later multiple spin-off series including Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever.

She has also voiced the Pirate Princess in Jake and the Never Land Pirates, appeared in Big Brother, competed in The Masked Singer and co-hosts the 9021OMG podcast with former co-star Garth.

Tori filed for divorce from McDermott in March this year, just two months after their 18th wedding anniversary. She has asked for sole physical and joint legal custody of their children.

Last year Page Six revealed Tori and her now-ex-husband were “strapped for cash” despite a large inheritance from her late father, due to out-of-control spending habits.

Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering starred as Steve Sanders in Beverly Hills, 90210 between 1990 and 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Ian Ziering played the notoriously immature ladies’ man, Steve Sanders, for the entire 10-year stint of the show, becoming one of four original cast members to appear in all 10 seasons.

Appearing on Dancing With the Stars in 2007 and making it to the semifinals, he made headlines when his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, insinuated she did not enjoy working with him. Ziering did not respond to the comments.

It isn’t the first time the actor has come under fire for his alleged unkindness. In 2022, after separating from his first wife, Playboy model Nikki Schieler, she stated she was not given any support following the breakdown of their marriage, while Ziering’s lawyer hit back saying she was “compensated above and beyond the prenup”.

Ziering went on to marry Erin Ludwig in 2010, with the pair welcoming two daughters, before separating in 2019.

In his years after 90210, Ziering has dabbled in producing and directing, winning the Audience Choice Award in 2006 for his short film, Man vs Monday. Most recently, he was cast as Blue Devil on the DC show Swamp Thing in 2019. The show ran for one season.

Gabrielle Carteris

Gabrielle Carteris played Andrea Zuckerman in Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Getty Images

You may remember her as 90210′s school newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman. Becoming the oldest cast member at 29 portraying a 15-year-old girl, Gabrielle Carteris was so intent on landing the role, she reportedly lied about her age.

Leaving the show in 1995, the star went on to have a successful career as an actress and voice-over artist, appearing in episodes of NCIS and Criminal Minds among many others, before reprising her role as Andrea in the second 90210 reboot in 2019.

Off screen, her career was just as, if not more, successful as she became the executive vice-president of SAG-AFTRA in 2016. Later that year, following the death of the organisation’s president, Ken Howard, she also became acting president and then president until 2021 when she announced she would not seek re-election. Fran Drescher is the SAG-AFTRA president.

In her personal life, Carteris prefers to keep it out of the spotlight, however, she has been married to Charles Isaacs since 1991. The couple share two children together.

