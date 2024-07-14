Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, told NBC News, “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

An episode of Doherty’s podcast Let’s Be Clear brought up the Charmed feud in December, after co-star Holly Marie Combs alleged Milano got Doherty fired from the show.

Milano responded to the allegations in February, writing on Instagram, “I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

Shannen Doherty spoke during a Q&A session at MegaCon Orlando in February this year. Photo / Getty Images

She later said, “I’m the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still, to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening.”

Speaking during an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando, she added, “I’m sad that people can’t move past it. Sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us.”

Doherty then revealed during her own appearance at MegaCon that since her diagnosis, she felt it was “incredibly important that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me”.

She continued, “What I will say is that what somebody else may call drama is actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time.”

Jason Priestley as Brandon Walsh, Brian Austin Green as David Silver, Tori Spelling as Donna Martin, Shannen Doherty as Brenda Walsh, and Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders in Beverly Hills, 90210.

The star also spoke of wanting to “heal from a livelihood that was taken from me, a livelihood that was taken away from my family, because someone else wanted to be No 1 on the call sheet.”

Elsewhere, Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley paid tribute, writing, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her.”

Brian Austin Green, who also starred on the show, wrote on Instagram, “Shan. My sister. You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty on Charmed after her departure in 2001, described the actress as “a true lion heart”.

“What a warrior. Your daddy is holding his best girl now.”







