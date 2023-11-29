Shannen Doherty says she is not giving up hope as she has a lot of living to do. Photo / Chris Pizzello

Shannen Doherty has revealed her stage four breast cancer has devastatingly spread to her bones - but the actress is determined she’s “not done living”.

The Charmed star, 52, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission two years later, however, her cancer tragically returned in 2020 and spread to her brain.

After undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, Doherty continues to receive treatment and remains brave despite learning of her latest health setback.

Sitting down with People Magazine, the actress revealed her latest update, sharing that her stage four breast cancer has unfortunately spread to her bones, but she is not giving up hope as she has a lot of living to do.

Shannen Doherty's cancer returned in 2020 and spread to her brain. Photo / Instagram, @ShannenDoherty

“I don’t want to die,” Doherty said. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Doherty continued to say her spirituality and faith are keeping her going, and insists just because she has a terminal illness, doesn’t mean she has to give up on life.

She added: “I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.

“I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed.

Doherty said she secretly underwent surgery months prior to remove the tumour and began radiation treatments. Photo / Instagram, @ShannenDoherty

“We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”

The actress said, “They put you out to pasture at a very early age —'You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not.

“We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

Doherty is continuing to seek treatment for her stage four cancer and hopes others will be inspired by her cancer journey.