Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Tori Spelling filed for divorce today from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Spelling’s petition says the two have been separated since June 17 last year.

She is asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three sons and two daughters, whose ages range from 7 to 17. Physical custody determines with which parent the children primarily reside, while legal custody is who makes their major life decisions.

Spelling is asking the court to order McDermott to pay her spousal support and to pay for her divorce attorneys. No dollar amount was given.

The marriage was the subject of a reality show, originally titled Tori & Dean: Inn Love and later Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, that ran on the Oxygen network from 2007 to 2012.

The family in happier times: Stella Spelling (left), Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling and Hattie Spelling. Photo / Getty Images

Spelling, the 50-year-old daughter of the late TV magnate Aaron Spelling, starred alongside Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in the original Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. She also appeared in the films Scary Movie 2 and The House of Yes.

McDermott, a 57-year-old Canadian actor, appeared on the Canadian TV series Due South and hosted the cooking competition show Chopped Canada.

It was the second marriage for both.

Spelling made headlines last year after she went from living the multimillion-dollar life of a Hollywood star to struggling to find a permanent home for herself and her five children.

According to Page Six, Spelling, once a favourite on her dad’s 90s hit show Beverly Hills 90210, has been living in cheap motels and a trailer park amid claims she and McDermott were strapped for cash.

Tori Spelling with her parents, Aaron and Candy Spelling. Photo / Getty Images

A source claimed the family find themselves broke because of out-of-control spending habits, including staying in expensive rented homes and the mother-of-five’s penchant for shopping, said to be similar to her mother Candy Spelling’s, who is known for buying up vast collections of dolls and Beanie Babies.

“Their household bills run 100 grand a month,” claims the source. “There’s no end to the spending. In 2016, she had a room stacked to the ceiling with boxes she didn’t even open.

“There were clothes stuffed into the bathroom with price tags still on them. Besides her shopping, there’s pet care, hospital stays, private schools, you name it. The house was a pit filled with animals like pigs, snakes and ferrets. It’s white trash central.”



