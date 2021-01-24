Website of the Year

Pineapple and Mint Iced Tea + Video

We love to drink this refreshing pineapple and mint iced tea on baking hot summer days.
You can adjust the sweetness to your preference or use decaf tea bags.

Prep time: 5 mins (+ cooling time)
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

½Dole Golden Pineapple, roughly chopped
1 cupSuperb Herb Mint
4tea bags
2 wholelimes, juiced
1 litrewater
1/3 cupcreamed honey, or to taste
Ice, to serve (add edible lowers & mint to your ice cubes for extra fun) 1

Equipment

KitchenAid cordless 5 Cup Food Chopper

Directions

  1. Blend pineapple until smooth. Strain into a large saucepan.
  2. Add mint, tea bags, lime juice and water to the saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, remove tea bags and mint leaves and skim on any foam. Add honey, to your preferred sweetness. Leave to cool then refrigerate in a pitcher.
  3. Serve pineapple mint tea over ice in tall glasses. Garnish with extra mint or pineapple pieces (optional). Enjoy!

