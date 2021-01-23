Lamb Souvlaki Kebabs + Video

Mix all tzatziki ingredients together. Season to taste then set aside.

Add marinade ingredients to a large casserole dish. Toss in the lamb pieces then set aside to marinade for at least 30 minutes.

Thread the lamb pieces, red onion, tomatoes and capsicum pieces onto the skewers.

Preheat the barbecue to medium-high heat. Drizzle the grill with oil then barbecue the skewers for 5 minutes on each side, until golden and cooked through. Lay the pitas on top of the skewers to warm and soak up the flavour.