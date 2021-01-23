Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sponsored

Lamb Souvlaki Kebabs + Video

We love how easy this lamb souvlaki is.

We love how easy this lamb souvlaki is.
Prepare the tzatziki and marinade the lamb at home, then barbecue at the beach. You can easily make this dairy free by using coconut yoghurt.

Prep time: 15 minutes (+ marinade)
Cook time: 15 min
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1Pure South Lamb Boneless Short Loin, cut into 2cm cubes (750g)
Olivado Avocado Oil With Rosemary, for the grill
2red onions, quartered & separated
8fresh tomatoes
2capsicums, cut in chunks
8pitas

Marinade

5 TbspOlivado Avocado Oil With Rosemary
5 Tbspwhite wine vinegar
2garlic cloves, crushed
2 TbspSuperb Herb Rosemary, chopped
2 TbspSuperb Herb Thyme, chopped
Sea salt and pepper

Easy Tzatziki

1cupcoconut or Greek yoghurt
1cucumber, grated & drained
¼ cupSuperb Herb Mint, fi nely chopped
¼ cupSuperb Herb Dill, fi nely chopped
2garlic cloves, crushed
½lemon, juice
Sea salt and pepper

Equipment

8 metal skewers

Directions

  1. Mix all tzatziki ingredients together. Season to taste then set aside.
  2. Add marinade ingredients to a large casserole dish. Toss in the lamb pieces then set aside to marinade for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Thread the lamb pieces, red onion, tomatoes and capsicum pieces onto the skewers.
  4. Preheat the barbecue to medium-high heat. Drizzle the grill with oil then barbecue the skewers for 5 minutes on each side, until golden and cooked through. Lay the pitas on top of the skewers to warm and soak up the flavour.
  5. Pull skewers ingredients on and lay in a pita. Top with tzatziki. Yum!

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Recipes supplied by