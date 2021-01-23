Lamb Souvlaki Kebabs + Video

We love how easy this lamb souvlaki is.
Prepare the tzatziki and marinade the lamb at home, then barbecue at the beach. You can easily make this dairy free by using coconut yoghurt.
Prep time: 15 minutes (+ marinade)
Cook time: 15 min
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1
|Pure South Lamb Boneless Short Loin, cut into 2cm cubes (750g)
|Olivado Avocado Oil With Rosemary, for the grill
|2
|red onions, quartered & separated
|8
|fresh tomatoes
|2
|capsicums, cut in chunks
|8
|pitas
Marinade
|5 Tbsp
|Olivado Avocado Oil With Rosemary
|5 Tbsp
|white wine vinegar
|2
|garlic cloves, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Rosemary, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Thyme, chopped
|Sea salt and pepper
Easy Tzatziki
|1cup
|coconut or Greek yoghurt
|1
|cucumber, grated & drained
|¼ cup
|Superb Herb Mint, fi nely chopped
|¼ cup
|Superb Herb Dill, fi nely chopped
|2
|garlic cloves, crushed
|½
|lemon, juice
|Sea salt and pepper
Equipment
8 metal skewers
Directions
- Mix all tzatziki ingredients together. Season to taste then set aside.
- Add marinade ingredients to a large casserole dish. Toss in the lamb pieces then set aside to marinade for at least 30 minutes.
- Thread the lamb pieces, red onion, tomatoes and capsicum pieces onto the skewers.
- Preheat the barbecue to medium-high heat. Drizzle the grill with oil then barbecue the skewers for 5 minutes on each side, until golden and cooked through. Lay the pitas on top of the skewers to warm and soak up the flavour.
- Pull skewers ingredients on and lay in a pita. Top with tzatziki. Yum!