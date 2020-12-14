Barbecue butterflied lamb with grilled lemon and herbs + Video

In a large ziplock bag mix oil, garlic, mint, oregano, jam, and lemon slices. Season the lamb with salt and pepper and place it into the bag. Leave to marinade in the fridge for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight.

Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Take the lamb out from the marinade bag and put it on the barbecue, fat-side down. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until browned underneath. Reserve the lemon slices and garlic.

Turn the lamb and cook covered, for a further 15 minutes for medium rare, or longer as desired. A few minutes before lamb is cooked, add reserved lemon and garlic to barbecue. Transfer the lamb, grilled lemon and garlic to a warm platter, cover with foil and rest for 15 minutes.