Chicken Caprese Salad + Video

This gorgeous summer salad is perfect to make with leftover roast chicken. Serve it as an easy appetiser or a light lunch.
Prep time: 5 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|2 cups
|baby cos leaves
|4
|tomatoes, halved
|200g
|fresh mozzarella, torn
|1 whole
|NZ Avocado, sliced
|½
|Waitoa Hot Roast Chicken, chopped
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Basil leaves
|1Tbsp
|Olivado Avocado Oil With Basil
|1Tbsp
|balsamic vinegar
|Salt and pepper, to taste
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- On a large platter arrange cos, tomatoes, mozzarella, avocado slices and chicken.
- Scatter basil leaves, then drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and serve.