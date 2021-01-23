Chicken Caprese Salad + Video

This gorgeous summer salad is perfect to make with leftover roast chicken. Serve it as an easy appetiser or a light lunch.

Prep time: 5 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups baby cos leaves 4 tomatoes, halved 200g fresh mozzarella, torn 1 whole NZ Avocado, sliced ½ Waitoa Hot Roast Chicken, chopped ½ cup Superb Herb Basil leaves 1Tbsp Olivado Avocado Oil With Basil 1Tbsp balsamic vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions