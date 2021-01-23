Website of the Year

Chicken Caprese Salad + Video

This gorgeous summer salad is perfect to make with leftover roast chicken.

Prep time: 5 mins
Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cupsbaby cos leaves
4tomatoes, halved
200gfresh mozzarella, torn
1 wholeNZ Avocado, sliced
½Waitoa Hot Roast Chicken, chopped
½ cupSuperb Herb Basil leaves
1TbspOlivado Avocado Oil With Basil
1Tbspbalsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. On a large platter arrange cos, tomatoes, mozzarella, avocado slices and chicken.
  2. Scatter basil leaves, then drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

