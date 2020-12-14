Walnut and herb crusted lamb rack + Video

Take the lamb out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 180C.

Sprinkle salt and black pepper all over the lamb and sear in a hot frying pan on a high heat with oil and butter for 2-3 minutes, turning with tongs until golden all over.

Put the racks on a roasting tray and let cool.

In a cordless food processor pulse walnuts, thyme, rosemary, garlic until well combined. Add oil, season with coarse salt and cracked pepper. Mix well.

Generously brush mustard all over lamb. Press walnut mixture onto mustard to form a crust.