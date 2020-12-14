Walnut and herb crusted lamb rack + Video

Good quality lamb racks coated in an irresistible blend of walnut, herbs and dijon mustard crust are perfect to serve for Christmas.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Pure South Te Mana Lamb French Rack
|1 knob
|Unsalted butter
|1 cup
|Fresh Life Californian Walnuts, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Thyme, chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|1 tsp
|Coarse sea salt
|1 tsp
|Freshly cracked black pepper
|1 Tbsp
|Olivado Avocado Oil With Rosemary
|1/2 cup
|Dijon mustard
Directions
- Take the lamb out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Sprinkle salt and black pepper all over the lamb and sear in a hot frying pan on a high heat with oil and butter for 2-3 minutes, turning with tongs until golden all over.
- Put the racks on a roasting tray and let cool.
- In a cordless food processor pulse walnuts, thyme, rosemary, garlic until well combined. Add oil, season with coarse salt and cracked pepper. Mix well.
- Generously brush mustard all over lamb. Press walnut mixture onto mustard to form a crust.
- Roast for 25 minutes, until the crust is crisp. Remove the lamb from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the roast baby carrots (optional).
- Serves: 4
Equipment:
KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor