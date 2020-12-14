Website of the Year

Walnut and herb crusted lamb rack + Video

for 4 people
Good quality lamb racks coated in an irresistible blend of walnut, herbs and dijon mustard crust are perfect to serve for Christmas.

Ingredients

1 kgPure South Te Mana Lamb French Rack
1 knobUnsalted butter
1 cupFresh Life Californian Walnuts, chopped
2 TbspSuperb Herb Thyme, chopped
2 clovesGarlic, minced
1 tspCoarse sea salt
1 tspFreshly cracked black pepper
1 TbspOlivado Avocado Oil With Rosemary
1/2 cupDijon mustard

Directions

  1. Take the lamb out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Sprinkle salt and black pepper all over the lamb and sear in a hot frying pan on a high heat with oil and butter for 2-3 minutes, turning with tongs until golden all over.
  3. Put the racks on a roasting tray and let cool.
  4. In a cordless food processor pulse walnuts, thyme, rosemary, garlic until well combined. Add oil, season with coarse salt and cracked pepper. Mix well.
  5. Generously brush mustard all over lamb. Press walnut mixture onto mustard to form a crust.
  6. Roast for 25 minutes, until the crust is crisp. Remove the lamb from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the roast baby carrots (optional).
  • Serves: 4

Equipment:

KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor

