Quick maple candied pecans and walnuts + Video

We love candied nuts in our salads, tacos, platters or for a delicious snack. These are quick and easy to prepare and make a gorgeous wee Christmas gift.
Ingredients
|1 1/4 cups
|Fresh Life Pecans
|1 1/2 cups
|Fresh Life Californian Walnuts
|1/2 cup
|Maple syrup
|1 tsp
|Vanilla bean extract
|1/2 tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat oven to 190C.
- Toss ingredients together in a bowl. Pour onto a baking tray lined with baking paper.
- Spread the nuts out and bake, for 10-12 minutes until golden. Let cool then break apart.
- Add the maple candied nuts to your favourite meals, platters, granola, or pop in a cute jar for a thoughtful gift.