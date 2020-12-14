Website of the Year

Quick maple candied pecans and walnuts + Video

Makes: 2 jars
We love candied nuts in our salads, tacos, platters or for a delicious snack. These are quick and easy to prepare and make a gorgeous wee Christmas gift.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cupsFresh Life Pecans
1 1/2 cupsFresh Life Californian Walnuts
1/2 cupMaple syrup
1 tspVanilla bean extract
1/2 tspSalt
1 tspGround cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 190C.
  2. Toss ingredients together in a bowl. Pour onto a baking tray lined with baking paper.
  3. Spread the nuts out and bake, for 10-12 minutes until golden. Let cool then break apart.
  4. Add the maple candied nuts to your favourite meals, platters, granola, or pop in a cute jar for a thoughtful gift.

Recipes supplied by