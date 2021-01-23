Chicken and Kumara Chips with Avocado Mayo + Video

Instead of ordering fish and chips make this easy recipe that the whole family will love. Eat it at home or wrap it up and enjoy at the beach.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 whole orange kumaras (about 500g), sliced into 1cm chips drizzle Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil 1 tsp paprika (optional) 2 tsp lemon pepper 1 box Waitoa Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

Avocado Mayo

2 whole NZ Avocados, scooped 2 tsp DYC Apple Cider Vinegar 2 Tbsp Superb Herb Italian Parsley 2 tsp Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil 2 tsp lemon juice 1 whole garlic clove, crushed Salt and pepper, to taste

Equipment

KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper