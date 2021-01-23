Website of the Year

Chicken and Kumara Chips with Avocado Mayo + Video

Instead of ordering fish and chips make this easy recipe that the whole family will love.

Instead of ordering fish and chips make this easy recipe that the whole family will love. Eat it at home or wrap it up and enjoy at the beach.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 wholeorange kumaras (about 500g), sliced into 1cm chips
drizzleOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
1 tsppaprika (optional)
2 tsplemon pepper
1 boxWaitoa Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

Avocado Mayo

2 wholeNZ Avocados, scooped
2 tspDYC Apple Cider Vinegar
2 TbspSuperb Herb Italian Parsley
2 tspOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
2 tsplemon juice
1 wholegarlic clove, crushed
Salt and pepper, to taste

Equipment

KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper
  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
  2. In a large bowl toss prepared kumara with oil, paprika (if using) and lemon pepper.
  3. Lay chicken tenders on a baking tray and kumara chips on the other.
  4. Bake chicken and kumara for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden and cooked.
  5. Blend avocado mayo ingredients until smooth.
  6. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  7. Serve chicken and chips with avocado mayo.

