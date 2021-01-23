Chicken and Kumara Chips with Avocado Mayo + Video

Instead of ordering fish and chips make this easy recipe that the whole family will love. Eat it at home or wrap it up and enjoy at the beach.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|2 whole
|orange kumaras (about 500g), sliced into 1cm chips
|drizzle
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|1 tsp
|paprika (optional)
|2 tsp
|lemon pepper
|1 box
|Waitoa Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
Avocado Mayo
|2 whole
|NZ Avocados, scooped
|2 tsp
|DYC Apple Cider Vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Italian Parsley
|2 tsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|2 tsp
|lemon juice
|1 whole
|garlic clove, crushed
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Equipment
|KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
- In a large bowl toss prepared kumara with oil, paprika (if using) and lemon pepper.
- Lay chicken tenders on a baking tray and kumara chips on the other.
- Bake chicken and kumara for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden and cooked.
- Blend avocado mayo ingredients until smooth.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Serve chicken and chips with avocado mayo.