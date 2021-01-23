Egg Guacamole Salad Wraps + Video

Make boiled eggs: Place eggs in a pot and cover with water. Bring water and eggs to a boil. Cover pot and turn on the heat. Leave it for 12 minutes. Drain hot water and replace with cold. Repeat this a few times until eggs are cool. Peel eggs and set aside.

In a medium bowl, place avocado, lime juice, garlic and chilli (if using). Combine with a fork, mashing avocado and thoroughly mixing ingredients. It's okay to leave the mixture a little chunky.

Add onion, tomatoes, coriander and salt to the

avocado mixture. Mix well. Season to taste.

Roughly chop the boiled eggs and fold them into the avocado mixture gently.