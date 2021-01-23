Website of the Year

Egg Guacamole Salad Wraps + Video

Guacamole and eggs make for a colorful and creamy pairing. Here’s a wrap recipe to try for breakfasts or for picnic lunches.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 12 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 largeWoodland Free Range Eggs
2 largeavocados, pitted and flesh scooped out
1lime, juice
1 wholegarlic clove, crushed
1green chilli, chopped (optional)
½ smallred onion, fi nely diced,
8cherry tomatoes, quartered
3 TbspSuperb Herb Coriander, chopped, plus extra
½ tspsalt
pinchBlack pepper
4wraps (we used spinach wraps)
1 headbaby cos lettuce, separated
¼ cupFresh Life Californian Walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Make boiled eggs: Place eggs in a pot and cover with water. Bring water and eggs to a boil. Cover pot and turn on the heat. Leave it for 12 minutes. Drain hot water and replace with cold. Repeat this a few times until eggs are cool. Peel eggs and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, place avocado, lime juice, garlic and chilli (if using). Combine with a fork, mashing avocado and thoroughly mixing ingredients. It's okay to leave the mixture a little chunky.
  3. Add onion, tomatoes, coriander and salt to the
  4. avocado mixture. Mix well. Season to taste.
  5. Roughly chop the boiled eggs and fold them into the avocado mixture gently.
  6. Place a wrap on a plate, then fill with lettuce, egg guacamole mix, walnuts and extra coriander.

