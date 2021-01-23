Egg Guacamole Salad Wraps + Video

Guacamole and eggs make for a colorful and creamy pairing. Here's a wrap recipe to try for breakfasts or for picnic lunches.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 12 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|4 large
|Woodland Free Range Eggs
|2 large
|avocados, pitted and flesh scooped out
|1
|lime, juice
|1 whole
|garlic clove, crushed
|1
|green chilli, chopped (optional)
|½ small
|red onion, fi nely diced,
|8
|cherry tomatoes, quartered
|3 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Coriander, chopped, plus extra
|½ tsp
|salt
|pinch
|Black pepper
|4
|wraps (we used spinach wraps)
|1 head
|baby cos lettuce, separated
|¼ cup
|Fresh Life Californian Walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Make boiled eggs: Place eggs in a pot and cover with water. Bring water and eggs to a boil. Cover pot and turn on the heat. Leave it for 12 minutes. Drain hot water and replace with cold. Repeat this a few times until eggs are cool. Peel eggs and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, place avocado, lime juice, garlic and chilli (if using). Combine with a fork, mashing avocado and thoroughly mixing ingredients. It's okay to leave the mixture a little chunky.
- Add onion, tomatoes, coriander and salt to the
- avocado mixture. Mix well. Season to taste.
- Roughly chop the boiled eggs and fold them into the avocado mixture gently.
- Place a wrap on a plate, then fill with lettuce, egg guacamole mix, walnuts and extra coriander.