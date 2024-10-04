Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Viaduct Harbour Holdings’ leasehold land fees rose 90% to 134% on 18 sites: new data

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Viaduct Harbour: reviews on leasehold land are conducted every seven years.

The Viaduct Harbour: reviews on leasehold land are conducted every seven years.

Seven-yearly rent reviews on fees for 18 buildings on waterfront leasehold land surrounding Auckland’s popular Viaduct Harbour rose by between 90% and 134% at their last review, according to data supplied to the Herald.

The area is home to some of the city’s best apartments, restaurants, bars and hotels and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Basis reinvents the switchboard

Basis reinvents the switchboard

Kiwi startup Basis says its smart panel will be safer, cheaper, and shave up to $1000 per year from your power bill. Video / Dean Purcell