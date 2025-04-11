Seconds before Love struck Jordan. Photo / Sky Sport

It appeared to be a last-minute attempt by Love to correct his botched footwork and claw back possession of the ball.

As Jordan got up, Love pulled him back to the ground.

Crusaders players converged in numbers to separate the pair as they continued to furiously grapple for the ball.

The skirmish was over as quickly as it started. No one was injured and no further action was taken.

Jordan debuted for the All Blacks in 2020. Love was first named in the squad in 2024.

The Crusaders took the win at full-time but were threatened with a late collapse.

A comfortable win had looked likely when they led 31-10 with 15 minutes to play.

They had controlled most of the contest, and it seemed just a matter of managing the game to the final whistle.

Scott Barrett of the Crusaders, Hurricanes v Crusaders, round 9 of the Super Rugby Pacific competition at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Friday 11 April 2025. Photo: Elias Rodriguez / Photosport

However, the hosts began to claw their way back into it through No 8 Peter Lakai’s 65th-minute try, before two yellow cards for the visitors in the final 11 minutes left them in a precarious position.

They weren’t helped by a couple of errors and penalties that welcomed the pressure onto them, but their defence was immense to close out a good 31-24 win.

“[It took] everything but the kitchen sink, I think. Honestly, we were holding on for dear life, down to 13, the Hurricanes came with ... momentum at the end there, at home; it’s the nature of the competition at the moment, it’s tough,” Jordan told Sky Sport after the final whistle.

“I’m proud of our forward pack for getting a stop at the end there and getting the job done. We’ll learn a lot from that.”