All the action as the Hurricanes host the Crusaders at Wellington’s Sky Stadium
Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Riley Hohepa 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.
Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Will Tucker 20. Brad Shields 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Callum Harkin 23. Fatafehi Fineanganofo.
Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Zach Gallagher (hamstring).
Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.
Bench: 16. Matt Moulds 17. George Bower 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 19. Antonio Shalfoon 20. Tom Christie 21. Mitchell Drummond 22. James O’Connor 23. Macca Springer.
Unavailable: George Bell (foot), Tahlor Cahill (AC joint), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season), Kyle Preston (ribs), Braydon Ennor (hamstring), Codie Taylor (head knock), Dallas McLeod (quad).