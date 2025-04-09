“It’s a big game at home. We know the Crusaders have been playing well. They are a team full of All Blacks and international rugby players. We’re really excited by the challenge, and we’ll need to play well to match them. Then we head to Australia for a couple [of] weeks. So, we’re looking forward to playing at home. It’ll be an exciting evening planned for fans and we can’t wait to see the bright lights and the fireworks.”

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Riley Hohepa 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Will Tucker 20. Brad Shields 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Callum Harkin 23. Fatafehi Fineanganofo

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Zach Gallagher (hamstring).

Crusaders team to face the Hurricanes

The Crusaders have made plenty of changes for Friday’s clash with the Hurricanes, with seven of those coming in the forwards.

Christian Lio-Willie is the only starting forward from last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua to retain his spot. The No 8 will be joined in the loose trio by Cullen Grace and Ethan Blackadder. The front row sees Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell pack down either side of Ioane Moananu, while Scott Barrett and Jamie Hannah are the locks.

In the backs, David Havili returns at second five-eighths, while Sevu Reece moves back to the left wing and Levi Aumua comes in at centre with Dallas McLeod out with injury.

After starting last week, George Bower, Antonio Shalfoon, Tom Christie and Macca Springer move to the bench, while Matt Moulds comes in to provide cover at hooker.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Matt Moulds 17. George Bower 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 19. Antonio Shalfoon 20. Tom Christie 21. Mitchell Drummond 22. James O’Connor 23. Macca Springer.

Unavailable: George Bell (foot), Tahlor Cahill (AC joint), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season), Kyle Preston (ribs), Braydon Ennor (hamstring), Codie Taylor (head knock), Dallas McLeod (quad).

Chiefs team to face the Waratahs

Damian McKenzie will return to fullback for the Chiefs in their clash against the Waratahs in Sydney this weekend, with Josh Jacomb starting in the No 10 jersey.

That sees Shaun Stevenson move out to the right wing, with Emoni Narawa on the bench. There’s a change in midfield too, with Gideon Wrampling starting at centre and Daniel Rona on the bench.

In the pack, Samisoni Taukei’aho starts at hooker, while Tupou Vaa’i’s return to the run-on XV sees Naitao Ah Kuoi move to the bench.

The loose trio sees Luke Jacobson shift to openside flanker, with Simon Parker at No 8 and Samipeni Finau starting on the blindside.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Simon Parker 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Gideon Wrampling 14.Shaun Stevenson 15. Damian McKenzie.

Bench: 16. Bradley Slater 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Daniel Rona 23. Emoni Narawa.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (leg), Josh Lord (knee), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Wallace Sititi (knee).

Blues team to face Moana Pasifika

Blues coach Vern Cotter has made just two changes to his starting side for Saturday afternoon’s match against Moana Pasifika, both in the front row.

After initially being named on the bench last week but being unable to play, hooker Ricky Riccitelli will make his return from injury to start, while Angus Ta’avao starts at tighthead prop in place of Marcel Renata, who is out with a calf injury.

Kurt Eklund moves back to the bench with Riccitelli returning, while PJ Sheck joins Mason Tupaea as prop cover. Lock Cam Christie also joins the bench, along with halfback Taufa Funaki and utility back Harry Plummer.

“Moana is a big game for us and we will work hard and prepare the same way as we do every week,” Cotter said.

“Last week’s win was a real team effort. We made improvements in some key areas and are expecting an even better performance this weekend. We know we can still improve a lot and that’s exciting.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 5. Josh Beehre 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. AJ Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. PJ Sheck 19. Cam Christie 20. Adrian Choat 21. Taufa Funaki 22. Harry Plummer 23. Stephen Perofeta.

Unavailable: Marcel Renata (calf), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Blues

Miracle Faiilagi will return from a hamstring injury to join Ardie Savea and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa as Moana Pasifika meet the Blues at Eden Park. Faiilagi starting on the blindside is one of a host of changes made by coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga from the side that beat the Waratahs last time out.

Abraham Pole starts at loosehead to partner Millennium Sanerivi and Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, who scored a hat-trick last week, in the front row in the only other change to the forward pack.

Melani Matavao and Jackson Garden-Bachop start at halfback and first five-eighths respectively, while Pepesana Patafilo replaces the injured Solomon Alaimalo on the left wing. With Garden-Bachop starting, Patrick Pellegrini moves to the bench.

James Lay will provide cover at loosehead prop, with loose forward Sione Havili Talitui and halfback Aisea Halo also joining the bench.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Abraham Pole 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou 4. Samuel Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Melani Matavao 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop 11. Pepesana Patafilo 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Kyren Taumoefolau 15 William Havili.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. James Lay 18. Chris Apoua 19. Tom Savage 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Aisea Halo 22. Patrick Pellegrini 23. Fine Inisi.

Unavailable: Jonathan Taumateine (ankle), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Michael Curry (shoulder), Solomon Alaimalo (foot), Tito Tuipulotu (knee), Neria Fomai (knee, season).

Highlanders team to face the Fijian Drua

The Highlanders welcome fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens into the starting XV for his first appearance of the season, after a neck injury ruled him out of the early rounds.

That’s one of several changes for Jamie Joseph’s side. In the front row, Ethan de Groot is joined by Henry Bell at hooker and Sosefo Kautai at tighthead prop, while Will Stodart joins Fabian Holland at lock.

Co-captain Hugh Renton makes a timely return from injury to start at No 8 in place of suspended Sean Withy, while Oliver Haig starts on the blindside.

Folau Fakatava also returns from injury to start at halfback, with Cameron Millar starting at first five-eighths. Taniela Filimone will make his debut on the right wing, while Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is at fullback.

Prop Daniel Leinert-Brown returns from suspension on the bench alongside Saula Ma’u, Tai Cribb is in line for a potential debut, with Nikora Broughton providing cover in the loose forwards. Sam Gilbert also moves back to the bench this week as backline cover.

Caleb Tangitau, Soane Vikena, Mitch Dunshea and TK Howden are all out with injury.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Henry Bell 3. Sosefo Kautai 4. Will Stodart 5. Fabian Holland 6. Oliver Haig 7. Viveni Lasaqa 8. Hugh Renton (cc) 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen 14. Taniela Filimone 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Saula Ma’u 19. Tai Cribb 20. Nikora Broughton 21. Adam Lennox 22. Sam Gilbert 23. Tanielu Tele’a.

Unavailable: Finn Hurley (quad), Hayden Michaels (hamstring), Soane Vikena (AC joint), TK Howden (hamstring), Mitch Dunshea (knee), Caleb Tangitau (groin).

