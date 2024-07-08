The new house won a Te Kāhui Whaihanga NZ Institute of Architects Award last year.

Lane hosted British TV presenter Phil Spencer, showing how the low-key home overlooking the harbour was a secondary residence for his family with three sons, based around the concept of a family tent.

The home sits above the harbour within the sculpture park, beneath an 85m-long red horn-like sculpture on a hill above.That sculpture is called Dismemberment, Site 1 by Anish Kapoor.

Additional living/shared spaces including a library/music room and spaces for intensified use over holiday times are in those ‘tent’ structures.

Dismemberment, site 1 sculpture by Anish Kapoor at Gibbs Farm: forms part of a permanent private collection. Photo / supplied; St Paul de Vence Tourism; David Lindsay

“The brief included immersion in the natural environment, maximising the experience of living alongside the harbour - its tidal rhythms, storms, sun, light, wind and rain,” the citation from Rowe Baetens Architecture said.

To minimise its physical presence, and to create separation and privacy between the tents or accommodation units, the house has been designed as a series of low-profile structures.

Architect Tom Rowe with Phil Spencer.

The architects said that allowed the roof form to be broken down into seven individual structures and to create a fifth elevation that was well modulated and scaled when seen from the approach road above.

Noel Lane is one of New Zealand’s most awarded architects, with projects including 2007 work on the grand atrium at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Swallow Point: this house featured in the TV One series. Photo / NZ Institute of Architects

Rowe Baetens Architecture said the design of his new home gave distance, privacy and acoustic separation within the plan.

The entry court is adjacent to the hill, with the plan arranged from southwest to northeast to give each key interior space a harbour view. Lane also told Spencer how those alignments allowed shelter.

“Rooms wrap around the edge of the hill platform from the main bedroom and offices to the southwest, to main living spaces on the northern corner, to the three-bedroom suites stepped along the northeast edge. Outdoor spaces and courtyards provide shelter according to wind direction. Spaces are detailed so they feel part of the environment, not simply a window on it,” the description said.

Circulation paths between huts are treated as active space, using lower ceilings and narrow timber boards to bring down scale and codify the transition space. Accessed via these sheltered walkways, the bedrooms in each structure become very discrete. Entries are concealed to heighten the feeling of seclusion within the plan.

Swallow Point House on the edge of the Kaipara Harbour. Photo / Simon Devitt, supplied by the NZ Institute of Architects

The location of the building platform offered proximity to the sea and intimacy with the landscape. The small promontory provided sweeping views of the harbour, but its exposed position and steep contours required significant investment in land stabilisation before building could proceed.

Tom Rowe told the Herald today that Swallow Point was not the only home from his practice to feature in the TV series.

Swallow Point House on the Kaipara Harbour. Photo / Simon Devitt supplied to the NZ Institute of Architects

This Sunday, the Japanese-inspired Volcano House in Cheltenham, Devonport by Rowe Baetens Architecture will be featured. That won a 2018 NZIA ward and is beneath Maungauika North Head.

“The plan is introspective, with living areas centred around a courtyard opening to sub-courtyards. Rooms are grouped according to their function; these groups are conceived as collection of boulders as if cast from the nearby volcano and defining the boundary of the building. Glass spans between these elements to enclose the main living space and create circulation,” the description said.

Rowe said the use of swamp kauri from Te Tai Tokerau and stone from Wapouri Mt Horrible in South Canterbury would be emphasised in the upcoming episode.

The television series is planned to air in Britain and Australia soon where Rowe said it would showcase our best homes to those countries.

“There is a really positive angle around innovation beyond number 8 wire, leveraging our innovative reputation in the pursuit of creating remarkable homes,” Rowe said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



