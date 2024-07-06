The first episode had an average overnight audience of 490,000 people and it was filmed during our last hot summer with Spencer telling the Herald last month: “I am the window, for want of a better word, on some of the world-class design and architecture that’s going on here.

“I really see it as a privilege to come over to New Zealand and have incredible houses and incredible architects open their doors and allow me in. It’s special, and I don’t take that lightly. That wouldn’t happen in other places. So I’m getting very privileged access to some very, very cool houses and people.”

A TVNZ spokeswoman cited Nielsen and other data on its popularity. During its first four episodes, the series has had an average audience of 510,000 and average share of 44%, she said. To date, it reached 1.42 million New Zealanders or 28.8% of the population aged five years-plus.

Spencer is of British television’s Location, Location, Location and Love It Or List It which he fronts with Kirsty Allsopp.

Best Homes concludes tonight at the luxury golfing resort of Te Arai, one Cheltenham, Devonport Japanese-style stunner called Volcan House and an Aotea Great Barrier Island knockout.

Auckland’s Andrew Patterson features in episodes two and four, showing off the flair that has propelled Pattersons of Parnell to win so many awards. Britain’s Thames & Hudson commissioned him to write the 252-page hardback full-colour Patterson: Houses of Aotearoa, a tribute to his work.

Architects who designed the featured homes won Te Kāhui Waihanga NZ Institute of Architects awards. Names given to the homes were those that the architects gave the places when they entered them into the NZIA awards. Owners were not disclosed in those entries, nor in the show.

But Guy Tarrant is one owner who fronted up with his Pt Chevalier red brick home, showing how he designed Courtyard House as a compact residence on a difficult-shaped corner site on Pt Chevalier Rd.

“We were amazed by the interest in our house,” Tarrant said after that episode aired.

He says of this home: “An urban courtyard house occupying a tough public site, this home was designed for my own family. The plan is a response to the corner site’s wedge shape and northerly aspect, as well as the positive experience of living in a previous home with a courtyard arrangement. Discretionary planning permission allowed the house to be massed close to both street boundaries, increasing the courtyard area.”

Guy Tarrant Architects, Pt Chevalier in Auckland. Photo / Patrick Reynolds

EPISODE 1

“A country barn like you have never seen before and sees what type of home can stand up to New Zealand’s rugged coastline,” TV One said.

Interviews with Francis Whitaker, John Irving and Daniel Marshall.

Closeburn Lodge, Queenstown, designed by Mason and Wales; Cliffhanger, Red Beach, designed by John Irving; Piha House, Piha, designed by Daniel Marshall.

EPISODE 2

“Phil gets a taste of the country life right in the middle of the city, meets an architect whose passion project for her family was 12 years in the making, before venturing to Queenstown to experience a modern masterpiece.”

Interviews with Andrew Patterson, Jo Craddock and Anne-Marie Chin.

Architect Andrew Patterson.

Country House in the City, Parnell, by Pattersons; Family Retreat, Waimauku, by Jo Craddock; Lake House, Queenstown, by Anna-Marie Chin Architects.

EPISODE 3

“Phil tours a clifftop masterpiece with breathtaking harbour views, and visits a Queenstown mountain retreat with an edge.”

Interviews with Pete Bossley and Finn Scott, Paul Clarke and Richard Naish.

Clifftops House at Takapuna was designed by Bossley Architects and featured in the TV One show on New Zealand's best homes. Photo / NZIA

Clifftops House, Takapuna Beach, by Bossley Architects; #3 Remuera by Studio2 Architects; Mountain House, Queenstown, by RTA Studios.

EPISODE 4

“Phil makes his way to an island paradise to visit a unique beachside home and travels to Queenstown for the breathtaking views from a home made of copper.”

Interviews with Andrew Patterson, Guy Tarrant and Anna-Marie Chin.

Rock House, owned by interests associated with Brad Butterworth and designed by Pattersons, is on the waterfront at Oneroa, Waiheke Island. Photo / Natalie Slade

Local Rock House, Oneroa, Waiheke Island, by Pattersons Courtyard House, Pt Chevalier, by Guy Tarrant Copper House, Queenstown, Anna-Marie Chin Architect

Courtyard House for - and by - architect Guy Tarrant. This won a New Zealand Architecture Award in 2017. Photo / NZIA

EPISODE 5

“Phil visits a coastal farm with sculptures that need to be seen to be believed and tours a high-tech, high spec home on Auckland’s waterfront,” TV One said.

Swallow Point: this house featured in the TV One series. Photo / RB Studio

Interviews with Dave Strachan, Noel Lane and Marc Lithgow.

339, Mt Eden, by SGA; Swallow Point, Kaipara, by Noel Lane Architects in association with RB Studio; Seaward House, Auckland, by Space Division.

EPISODE 6

“Phil heads off the grid to an island paradise and visits a home in the shadow of one of Auckland’s oldest volcanoes.”

Interviews with Jeremy Chapman, Tom Rowe and Paul Clarke.

Volcano House by Rowe Baetens Architecture. This home is at Cheltenham in Devonport and featured in the TV One series. Photo / NZIA

Casa del Nord, Te Arai, by Studio2 Architects; Volcano House, Cheltenham, Devonport, by RB Studio, called Rowe Baetens Architecture in 2018 when it won an NZIA award; Memory Rock, Aotea Great Barrier Island, by JCA.

So, the series concludes next Sunday.

If you missed it, catch it all on TVNZ OnDemand.

“There’s nothing like taking a nosey around some beautiful houses,” as one person with an association with the show concluded.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



