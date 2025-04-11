The short clip - which was shared on the Dash Cam Owners New Zealand Facebook page - attracted some funny comments, as well as advice to buy a Lotto ticket.

“New undies after that one,” one person laughed.

To which the anonymous driver responded: “I found fluff on my passenger side wing mirror this morning. I wondered whether I nicked the stag’s tail.”

“That’s some seriously good reaction time - you did well to avoid that collision,” another person said.

“I was a wicket-keeper,” the driver replied with a wink emoji.

Another person simply wrote: “Damn, bro.”

It is not known where in the country the video was captured. However, motorists are usually warned to look out for wild deer around the autumn period - this month and next month - as it is mating season.

A rise in roaming livestock in the Bay of Plenty last year prompted a warning to farmers last year; after more than a dozen horses and cows were killed in road crashes.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.