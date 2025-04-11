A motorist’s near-miss with a deer on a night-time highway drive has been captured on video.
An anonymous poster shared a video online showing the moment he overtook a car - just as a deer jumped out in front of his own vehicle.
“While overtaking a slower vehicle, I had to contend with two issues,” the driver wrote.
“One - the vehicle I was overtaking decided to accelerate and two - a 14-pointer stag on a booty call during the roar.
“I swerved to avoid the deer, but the vehicle I overtook slammed on his brakes.”