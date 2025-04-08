Luxury cruising meets outback charm

Cruise coral reefs or get immersed in the Outback in 5-star style.

Red deserts. Blue skies. Wide-open spaces where you can see all the way to the horizon during the day and nothing but stars at night. Turquoise seas, white sands, the riotous underwater circus of dazzling corals and sealife.

As a destination to get away from the dramas of today, Tropical North Queensland may be unbeatable. Best of all, you don’t have to leave life’s luxuries behind – whether on land or sea, indulgence comes with you.

Like the MV Savannah. Built in New Zealand and based in Port Douglas, it’s a 24m superyacht uniquely designed for ocean cruising, comfort and chilling.

On its chartered voyages, Savannah can travel to new destinations each day and offers the opportunity to explore coastlines few have the privilege to see. It has spacious accommodation for up to 10 guests in a variety of cabin configurations and can comfortably host up to 30 for one-day charters or corporate functions.

Savannah Expeditions

Perhaps the ultimate shipboard romance: the Savannah crew will host your wedding onboard (up to 30 day-guests) or at anchor in a secluded sand cay, then take you (and up to eight intimate friends) on honeymoon.

For families or groups, Savannah offers a luxurious, tailor-made experience. With an array of toys and equipment, the crew keep kids entertained while adults soak in the Great Barrier Reef or Coral Sea, explore thriving dive sites or take up sport fishing and cultural experiences. Hop back onboard for ocean-to-table dining or sunset cocktails on one of three decks.

While you’re your own master and commander (apart from the professional skipper, of course), popular itineraries include the 4-day Escape Reef Getaway off the Daintree Rainforest coast; the 6-day Lizard Island Expedition to a private beach club set-up on a secluded beach, bush walks and top-notch fishing; or the 6-day Torres Strait Island Experience, designed for adventurous families seeking immersive cultural encounters. The 8-day Coral Sea Atoll Adventure takes in the region’s awe-inspiring, extinct underwater volcanic atolls.

If, when in uncharted waters – or reefs – you’d prefer to have an expert explain where you are, what you’re seeing and why it’s unique or important, step in, Coral Expeditions.

Coral Discoverer

Boasting “the Great Barrier Reef is in our DNA”, the line pioneered small-ship expedition cruises four decades ago. Their purpose-built, upmarket small ships carry no more than 120 guests, allowing them into shallow bays, moor at remote beaches and jetties, and visit villages without overwhelming a community.

Itineraries include a 7-night Cairns-to-Cairns cruise with guests swimming and diving at far-flung Osprey and Ribbon Reefs, Indigenous culture and Australian heritage at Cooktown and Lizard Island; a 10-night voyage around the small islands and reefs of the northern reef, Cape York coastal walks and rarely seen Torres Strait Islands; or a 7-night expedition with the Australian Geographic Society supporting the Forever Reef Project. Expect hands-on research, snorkelling, scuba diving, and coastal hikes with meaningful efforts to preserve biodiversity. These and other curated guest experiences can be arranged via the experts at YOU Travel & Cruise.

Gilberton Outback Retreat

On land, the striking landscapes of Tropical North Queensland’s Outback hold more than first meets the eye – a world of rich stories, remote beauty and unexpected luxury. It’s a bucket-list of secrets waiting to be revealed, and there’s no need to rough it.

For a truly special couples’ escape, Gilberton Outback Retreat offers exclusive luxury above the Gilbert River on a working cattle station, where five-star comfort meets untamed red-dirt country in an all-inclusive experience designed to indulge. Sustainability is woven into every detail, with a focus on celebrating the region’s distinctive environment. Whether you’re spotting native wildlife, exploring the surrounding terrain, or sharing stories over a wholesome meal at the homestead, each moment is crafted to feel grounded, authentic and memorable.

For travellers seeking seclusion, comfort and a genuine connection to place, Gilberton Outback Retreat is ideal for a luxurious escape – it offers an experience shaped by nature, history and heartfelt hospitality. Speak to the experts at YOU Travel & Cruise to plan your stay.

When to go: The best time to visit is the cooler season, from April to October.

Getting there: Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights between Auckland and Cairns between April and October. Flight time is 5hr 35min.

