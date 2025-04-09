Food for thought: why mobility matters

Foodstuffs trusts One New Zealand to get stores and staff connected.

Grocery stores are the most visited brick-and-mortar retail outlets in the country, forming the crucial end point of a food supply chain that literally keeps Kiwis fed.

But the grocery business is also a significant part of the digital economy, with systems for inventory management and logistics, point-of-sale terminals and e-commerce websites keeping the supply of groceries flowing.

Underpinning these 24-7 operations are connectivity and mobile solutions that allow thousands of workers involved in the grocery trade to do their work where they need to, from the warehouse floor to the trucks delivering food to customers.

That’s why Foodstuffs South Island, the locally-owned and operated grocery co-operative with around 250 stores and 14,000 staff across Te Waipounamu, has invested in One NZ’s mobility solutions.

A workforce on the move

Across Foodstuffs South Island, mobility solutions are at the heart of day-to-day operations. Staff aren’t sitting at desks – they’re moving through stores, warehouses, and distribution centres, managing inventory and tracking sales data in real-time on mobile devices.

The Hornby Ambient Distribution Centre in Christchurch in full swing

“The stores have different devices, from mobile phones to tablets and specialised gadgets. We build products and services for members of the co-operative to help them manage store operations efficiently and to ensure our customers have the best possible experience,” says Nadine Brown, Foodstuffs South Island Enterprise and Digital Channels Service Lead.

“This can be anything from tools that assist with inventory management, forecasting and replenishing, and department sales metrics, to recruiting and onboarding, labour forecasting, and online shopping.

“You know, ‘how many bottles of Coke do I need? What was the forecast last Easter week?’ So, they’re walking the shop floor all day, looking at devices, and working on the go without having to be tied to their desks.”

These digital tools allow the team to work more efficiently, reduce paperwork and respond to customer needs faster.

Deliveries made easy with mobile connectivity

Every day, trucks transport essential goods across the South Island, often through remote areas with limited mobile coverage. To improve driver safety and logistics, Foodstuffs South Island drivers can access real-time route planning apps to optimise deliveries, receive instant updates on stock changes, and stay in contact with distribution centres.

Nadine Brown, the co-op’s Digital Channels Product Lead

In remote areas where traditional cell tower mobile coverage may not be available, One NZ Satellite TXT powered by Starlink is now available as an effective new backup to customers with an eligible One NZ phone and plan anywhere in NZ they have a clear line of sight to the sky.

“We are very excited about the debut of One NZ Satellite TXT powered by Starlink as it’s an extra line of communications for drivers who might get into trouble in an area that doesn’t have traditional cell-tower coverage,” says Ben Johns, Foodstuffs South Island Head of End User Operations.

Consistent connectivity for customers

The importance of grocery outlets to the food supply chain means that grocery stores are considered essential services, particularly during emergencies like natural disasters and pandemics.

Most stores in the co-operative – including household names like New World, PAK’nSAVE, Four Square, and On the Spot – are equipped with networking devices that automatically switch to One NZ’s network if the fibre-optic connection is disrupted.

“If a store’s main line goes down, the connection seamlessly hands over to mobile data operating via SIM cards in the networking device,” explains Johns.

“Often the store operator doesn’t even notice the switchover and most importantly, there’s no disruption to point-of-sale transactions. Many of the stores have generators and fuel on-site so they continue to operate in power blackouts too.”

Powering retail innovation

Mobility solutions aren’t just keeping store operations running – they’re also enhancing the customer experience.

Many New World and PAK’nSAVE stores now offer an app-based concierge service that detects when a customer arrives in the carpark and alerts staff to bring out their groceries. Customers can also send real-time messages via One NZ’s multiTXT service if they experience delays.

Meanwhile, the PAK’nSAVE SHOP’nGO app allows shoppers to scan groceries as they go, making checkout faster and more convenient.

Mobility that keeps the business moving

The benefits of One NZ’s mobility solutions and connectivity are now integral to Foodstuffs South Island’s business, but so too is the close partnership between the co-operative and the communications provider.

Ben Johns, the co-op’s Head of End User Operations

Johns says it is the ease of working with One NZ that makes it his preferred partner.

“It’s the customer service we get from One NZ that makes the difference,” he says.

“I have a small team, so support from One NZ’s technical team and service desk is crucial. They are also fantastic to work with when we have a change of ownership in a store which requires a switchover of accounts and systems. That’s when everything needs to fall into place quickly, and One NZ never lets us down.”

Brown and Johns see the One NZ service offerings as ideal for large, busy organisations looking for cost-effective mobility solutions that enable their teams to do better business in more places.

Says Brown: “Our business never stops, and digital platforms are essential to the process of getting groceries to our customers quickly. So, having a communications partner we know will be there for us in good times and bad gives us huge peace of mind.”

● Find out how your business can do better business in more places at one.nz.

One NZ Satellite Terms: TXT in minutes on eligible phones and plans. TXT only and needs line of sight to the sky. Terms, fair use and capacity control apply. See one.nz/satellite