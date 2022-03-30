Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Venture capital: Blackbird raising at least $80m for new NZ fund

4 minutes to read
Blackbird Ventures general partner Samantha Wong, who heads the firm's NZ office. Photo / File

Blackbird Ventures general partner Samantha Wong, who heads the firm's NZ office. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Despite growing competition for investors' attention as interest rates climb, 2022 is already shaping up to be another boom year for the local venture capital scene.

The sector has been bolstered by newcomers NZVC headed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.