A boom for sonic: Peter Beck, LanzaTech co-founder Sean Simpson back Dotterel

4 minutes to read
The Konos can be used to capture clean audio from a remote subject with a noisy background, or for two-way conversations. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Could a revolutionary new shotgun mic developed by an Auckland startup have helped to defuse the anti-mandate protest at Parliament before things got violent?

Dotterel Technologies' co-founder and CEO Shaun Edlin says his company's new

