Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Is LanzaTech's US$2.2 billion Nasdaq listing a win or loss for NZ Inc?

11 minutes to read
LanzaTech CEO Jennifer Holmgren with Sir Richard Branson at the Innovation Summit in New York in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

LanzaTech CEO Jennifer Holmgren with Sir Richard Branson at the Innovation Summit in New York in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

My gut reaction to LanzaTech's planned US$2.2 billion Nasdaq listing is pretty negative, though several VCs called me out on LinkedIn when I said so, and in follow-up comments to the Herald.

I conceded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.