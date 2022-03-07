Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Why Kiwi tech entrepreneur Ian McCrae has defaced his Tesla

4 minutes to read
Orion Health chief executive McCrae with his Tesla Model S. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

"I love my Tesla Model S. It's the best-engineered car I've ever driven," says Kiwi tech legend Ian McCrae.

And yet, the Orion Health founder has just slapped a big ugly bumper sticker on its

