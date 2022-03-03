Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Chris Keall: Dear Jacinda - Here's how you stop misinformation

10 minutes to read
When online misinformation morphs into real-life chaos. Photo / Michael Neilson

When online misinformation morphs into real-life chaos. Photo / Michael Neilson

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

OPINION:

"One day it will be our job to try and understand how a group of people could succumb to such wild and dangerous mis-and disinformation," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as violent clashes continued

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.