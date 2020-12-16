Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Multitudes - all four of them - raise millions to measure culture, performance

6 minutes to read

Multitudes staff Vivek Katial (data scientist, left), Emily Melhuish (lead engineer), Lauren Peate (founder and CEO) and Jenny Sahng (data scientist). Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Auckland startup Multitudes has raised $2.4 million of seed money to develop its software for measuring culture and performance.

The round was led by hot Australian venture capital outfit Blackbird Ventures, which recently set up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.