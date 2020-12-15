Website of the Year

Business

$700m data centre for Southland: Proposal could hinge on an age-old question

8 minutes to read

An artist's impression of the proposed data centre proposed for Makarewa, about 7km north of Invercargill. Image / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Rich Lister Malcolm Dick and business partner Remi Galasso are proposing a giant, $700m data centre for Southland, which could pick up some of the slack from Meridian's Manapouri Power Station if Rio Tinto does

