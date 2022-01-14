Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Three tech startups to watch in 2022

8 minutes to read
The team behind Upstock (from left): Foxton Fizz MD Matt Watson, and foundation Xero crew Philip Fierlinger and Duncan Ritchie. Photo / File

The team behind Upstock (from left): Foxton Fizz MD Matt Watson, and foundation Xero crew Philip Fierlinger and Duncan Ritchie. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Three startups to watch in 2022:

1 Upstock

It seems counterintuitive that a hospitality startup could prosper during the pandemic.

But that's been the case with Wellington-based Upstock, which offers an app that lets cafes,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.