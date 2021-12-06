Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Business

Petrol costs: trip-planning app sniffs out cheapest routes

4 minutes to read
Roadtrip cofounders Emory Fierlinger (left) and Ben Robertson. Photo/ Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer

Petrol money - or gas money, as younger Kiwis tend to call it - has often been a sore point for the Great Kiwi Road Trip, or just when buzzing around town.

And with the

