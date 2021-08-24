SkyCity Entertainment Group annual profit drops 33% as Covid closures take toll

SkyCity's full-year result is out. Photo / Peter Meecham

SkyCity Entertainment Group's bottom-line profit fell 33 per cent after lockdowns closed properties in New Zealand and Australia and due one-off boosts in the previous year which had pushed up the numbers.

The Australasian entertainment, hotel and hospitality business declared a net profit after tax of $156.1 million for the year to June 30, 2021, down 33 per cent on last year's $235.4m.

The business, headed by chief executive Michael Ahearne, earned revenue of $951.9m for the latest year, also down 15 per cent on the previous $1.1b.

But SkyCity explained this year's drop by saying: "Reported results are down compared to the previous corresponding period due to accounting impact of the NZICC fire and gain from Auckland car park concession sale."

Normalised net profit after tax, which strips out those unusual one-offs, actually rose from last year's $66.3m to $90.3m.

The company had made "progressive improvement in performance across the period with 2H21 group normalised Ebitda up 10 per cent vs 1h21".

The business said its result was "solid", despite the challenging operating environment. The company had made a successful transition to a new CEO and its Adelaide expansion had been completed on time and on budget.

The NZ International Convention Centre and new Horizon Hotel in Auckland was progressing and the company was responding to the AUSTRAC investigation of the Adelaide casino.

SkyCity's Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown casinos, bars, cafes, restaurants and parts of its hotel operations are all shut under alert level 4.

"The Grand by SkyCity hotel in Auckland remains open to accommodate guests staying in-house, pending further advice from the New Zealand Government," the business said on Friday last week.

SkyCity Entertainment Group chief executive Michael Ahearne. Photo / Peter Meecham

On Saturday, a staff member at SkyCity Casino in Auckland tested positive for Covid-19. In an email to staff, the casino wrote: "Late this afternoon Skycity was advised that a staff member in Auckland who was working in our level 3 Platinum Gaming Room between 8.30pm on Friday 13 August and 6am on Saturday 14 August is a confirmed case of Covid-19." SkyCity Casino Auckland was already a location of interest.

SkyCity's Adelaide property is unaffected by the latest restrictions here and remains open with physical distancing and hygiene requirements.

But Adelaide was shut last month, with the company saying it would only reopen after the South Australian Government announced that the seven-day lockdown imposed on July 20 was being lifted.

Last week, SkyCity Entertainment Group agreed to a proposed $2.90/hour pay rise for the lowest-paid employees, from $20.10/hour to $23. Joe Carolan, a Unite organiser, said "hundreds" of staff at the business would benefit and Mike Treen, a union advocate, also welcomed the pay hike.

New VIP areas at SkyCity Auckland. Photo / supplied

SkyCity confirmed discussions with E tū union, Unite union and its employees on individual employment agreements about the introduction of the SkyCity sustainable wage.

Around 650 people who were working on the $336m repairs of Auckland's $750m NZ International Convention Centre are offsite under alert level 4. John Salier, project director for the CBD job for Fletcher Construction, said last week the lockdown barred building work on that site.

Fixing the NZICC after the fire two years ago is not deemed essential. Fletcher's first move had been to ensure the site was safe, he said.

SkyCity has a market capitalisation of $2.3b. Shares have been trading on the NZX around $3.10, up nearly 20 per cent or 51c annually and on the ASX, around A$2.99, up from A$2.62 last March and up .6% annually.