Covid 19 coronavirus Delta Outbreak: SkyCity Casino staff tests positive for Covid-19

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

A staff member at SkyCity Casino in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to staff, the casino wrote: "Late this afternoon Skycity was advised that a staff member in Auckland who was working in our level 3 Platinum Gaming Room between 8.30pm on Friday 13 August and 6am on Saturday 14 August is a confirmed case of Covid-19."

SkyCity Casino was already a location of interest.

"We are moving quickly to review data from employee swipe cards and internal surveillance footage to determine who may have been a close contact," it said.

"Your health and wellbeing are our priority and as soon as we have more information we will be back in touch with you," SkyCity told staff in the message.

The risk period currently highlighted by the Ministry of Health is Saturday, August 14, from 1.15am to 3am.