Covid 19 coronavirus: More locations of interest added as list of visits tops 400

August 23 2021 New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week. Earlier today it was announced there are now 107 Covid cases in NZ.

August 23 2021 New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week. Earlier today it was announced there are now 107 Covid cases in NZ.

A further 48 Auckland locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health this evening, including the Auckland Art Gallery and Commercial Bay Mall in Auckland's CBD.

Case numbers rose to over 100 today.

The latest release brings the number of locations visits to 403 at 295 locations.

Two of the new locations of interest include Green Bay High School and Avondale College, both in west Auckland.

Green Bay High School is reported on the new list six times, first dating back to August 9 and the most recent on August 17.

Close contacts for the school's case are being asked to isolate for 14 days and immediately get a test and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure.

Other locations include Countdowns in Mangere Mall, Mangere East and Greenlane.

The Auckland Art Gallery Auckland was visited on August 13 between 2.45pm to 5.45pm.

A number of new bus routes have also been added, including Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation St, Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley Stn and Bus 18 New Lynn to CBD.

Anyone who travelled on the Bus NX2 at particular times on August 10, 11, 13 and 16 must isolate for 14 days and test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure.

The same advice goes to anyone who was travelling on Bus 18 on August 10 between 8.30am and 11am.

One of the new locations reported earlier this afternoon was Rosebank School, in Avondale, which was visited on Tuesday, August 17, between 9am to 3pm.

Other locations of interest reported earlier include an Otara dentist, Mission Bay Burger Fuel, McDonald's in Mt Roskill, Nandos Restaurant in Queen St and a walkway at Sylvia Park shopping centre.

Rosebank School in Avondale confirmed a positive case within the school community on a post to Facebook.

"As you will see in the post below, we have had a confirmed Covid case in our school community," the post said.

An earlier update this afternoon said a case also visited the Johnsonville petrol station on Tuesday between 8.20pm and 8.35pm.

There is also a corner store in the same suburb, Clendon Diary on Roscommon Rd, that is a potential exposure site.

The Ministry of Health says if you visited the store between 11.30am and midday on Tuesday you must isolate at home for 14 days, get tested immediately and again on days 5 and 12 after the last exposure.

More 007 bus rides between Glen Eden and Green Bay have also been added.

Anyone at the two running events in Auckland is told to isolate at home for 14 days and get tested.

Anyone who was at Kumon New Lynn Education Centre is told: "Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

People who were in an elevator at the SkyCity Theatre on Friday, August 13, are also being alerted. Those affected were in an elevator ride from the level 6 car park to level 1 SkyCity Theatre between 7.59pm and 8.59pm.

Taco Bell on Shortland St, Auckland central, is also now on the list. Anyone who was there between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday, August 10, is to isolate for a fortnight immediately.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

‌

Experts say we will continue to see the number of cases rise during the next five days or so at least.

Anyone who has been to a location of interest is immediately regarded as a close contact of a positive case and must legally self-isolate for 14 days, as must everyone in their household.

Some Auckland supermarkets have had to reduce their opening hours or close their stores entirely due to many of their staff having to go into self-isolation after a particular store was identified as a location of interest.

A Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up in the park and ride carpark near the Auckland Airport. Photo / Alex Burton

Speaking on TV1's Breakfast programme on Monday morning, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said contact tracers had been working hard to get in touch with people identified as close contacts.

They had managed to get hold of up to 10,000 people linked to locations of interest nationwide.